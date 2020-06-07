By Trend

Around 80-90 percent of people in some Iranian cities have not infected with COVID-19, Reza Malekzadeh, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Health said, Trend reports citing ILNA.

He pointed out that Iran is producing serological test to reveal COVID-19 infection, which is more than 90 percent accurate.

"Using these tests, we conducted a nationwide survey that showed that in many of our cities, 80 to 90 percent of people are not yet infected with the virus," Malekzadeh said. Therefore, we strongly

urge people to use masks and adhere to social distancing.”

Regarding the treatment of COVID-19 with plasma therapy, he said that plasma therapy is one of the effective treatments.

“This treatment has been reviewed and licensed by the Scientific Committee of the Ministry of Health. Treatment with convalescent plasma has been applied to more than 200 patients in the country and the results were positive,” he added.

"But, we have to get the plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 infection when they are completely healed, plus the injection of plasma and any kind of blood derivatives should be done with caution,” he said.

---

