By Trend

Steps for normalization should not be perceived as a return to the period before March 10, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday following a weekly cabinet meeting, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Erdogan said that 4-day curfew will be put in place between May 16-19.

He also announced the easing of curfew restrictions for those below the age of 20 and the lifting of travel restrictions on 9 more cities, including Adana, Diyarbakır, Mardin, Trabzon, Ordu, Denizli, Kahramanmarash, Shanlıurfa and Tekirdag.

