By Trend

Russian Minister of Construction Vladimir Yakushev and his deputy, Dmitry Volkpv, have contracted the novel coronavirus infection, the ministry’s press service said on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I will undergo treatment under medics’ supervisions at a city hospital. I will stay in contacts," the press service quoted Yakushev as saying.

According to the press service, both Yakushev and Volkov were diagnosed after computed tomography.

Deputy Minister Nikita Stasishin has been appointed acting minister of construction.

Yakushev was appointed minister of construction in May 2018 to replace Mikhail Men, who had been minister since the ministry’s establishment in 2013.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday he had tested positive for the npvel coronavirus.

