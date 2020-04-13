By Trend

The final stage of experimental treatment of patients infected with coronavirus using stem cells has begun in Iran, said Dr. Morteza Zarrabi, Managing Director of Royan Institute for research and educational center, Trend reports citing Mehr news agency.

According to Zarrabi, 40 patients under the age of 65 undergo the trial treatment in the intensive care unit and it will last about two weeks.

Zarrabi added that the first phase of treatment using stem cells was initiated on March 15 on six patients and continuted till Amrch 25. Later a week, the treatment was observed to be effective.

The doctor said that information is exchanged with other countries that continue to treat coronavirus patients using stem cells, as these countries are interested in the results that Iran has achieved in this area.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 73,300 people have been infected, 4,585 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 45,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz