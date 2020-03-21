By Trend

Turkey extended measures against the coronavirus Saturday, suspending flights with 46 more countries and banning picnics and barbecues, as the number of cases has roughly doubled every day for a week, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The death toll in Turkey due to the coronavirus rose to nine, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said late Friday, after five elderly patients died of the highly contagious respiratory illness.

The number of confirmed cases in the country has surged since the first case was announced last week, reaching 670 on Friday.

Ankara had already banned flights with 22 countries, closed schools, cafes and bars, banned mass prayers and indefinitely postponed matches in its main sports leagues.

On Saturday, it extended the ban to picnics and barbecues, as well as barbershops, hair and beauty salons.

Earlier on Saturday, Fenerbahçe basketball players and staff members showing coronavirus symptoms have been sent to hospital for tests, the Turkish team said.