By Trend

Georgia has confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of the infected to 47, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The updated data is available on stopcov.ge/en, launched by the government of Georgia, which aims to inform the population of the situation in the country amid the new coronavirus outbreak in the world.

According to the latest data, 1,966 people remain under quarantine, while 251 are in hospital under supervision. Only one patient recovered from the virus.

The first case of novel coronavirus was confirmed in Georgia on February 26.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing.