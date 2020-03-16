By Trend

The head of the Committee against Coronavirus in Tehran announced a new phase of the fight against the deadly virus this week, including the closure of offices and control of all vehicles at the capital's entrance and exit points, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Alireza Zali urged people to stay at home.

“Coronavirus has become wilder in Iran,” he said. "At present, much of our hospital capacity is mobilized in the fight against the disease."

Referring to the control over the entrance to and exit from the capital, the official added that most infected cases recorded in Tehran are revealed in people coming from Alborz, Qom, Isfahan and Mazandaran provinces.

"Therefore, our policies should be to tighten the control over entrance and exit," he said.

He added that the thermometer devices capable of measuring 100 cars will be installed at the entrance and exit points of the city of Tehran by March 17.

"During Nowruz celebrations (begins on March 21), everyone should stay at home,” he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz