The number of coronavirus cases in Turkey has risen to 18, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said late Sunday, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"Our government continues to take strong measures to confront the coronavirus. The number of cases in Turkey has unfortunately risen to 18 today," he said.

"We are implementing strong monitoring protocols in our land and sea borders in addition to already strict measures at our airports," Altun said.

Of the 18 cases, seven were people who returned from European countries and three came from the U.S., Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said earlier Sunday.

“The situation is saddening, but self-isolation is the safe way for all of us,” Koca stated in his tweet.

