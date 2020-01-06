By Trend

The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced in a statement the fifth and final step in reducing Iran's commitments to JCPOA.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran no longer faces any restrictions on its nuclear program including enrichment capacity, percentage of enrichment, amount of enriched material, and research and development, the Iranian Government announced in a statement tonight on Sunday, Trend reports.

The statement of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is as follows:

The Islamic Republic of Iran, in a fifth step in reducing its commitments, sets aside the last key case of its operational limitations in JCPOA, including the "limit on the number of centrifuges".

As such, the Islamic Republic of Iran's nuclear program no longer faces any operating restrictions including enrichment capacity, percent enrichment, amount of enriched material, and R&D.

From now onward, Iran's nuclear program, is merely based on its technical needs. Iran's cooperation with the IAEA will continue.

If the sanctions are lifted and Iran benefits from its interests, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to return to its obligations. The IAEA is obliged to take the necessary steps and arrangements in this context with Iran`s president.”

