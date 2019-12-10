By Trend

Delegation of Turkey’s Eczacibasi Holding has expressed interest to implement projects on extraction and processing of minerals in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

The issue was discussed during the meeting between Kazakhstan’s Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov and the delegation headed by holding's CEO Atalay Gümrah, held in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan on Dec.9.

As noted by the minister, Kazakhstan highly appreciates the activities of the holding on implementation of industrial projects.

In turn, the representative of the holding expressed interest in implementing the projects on manufacturing of consumer goods, mining exploration, development, extraction and processing of minerals in Kazakhstan.

According to the press office, the parties are sure that the held negotiations will give an additional impulse to mutually beneficial cooperation, strengthening and expansion of bilateral economic ties.

---

