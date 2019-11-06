By Trend

As part of the official visit of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Italy on Nov. 6-7, 2019, bilateral negotiations are planned with the Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The meetings are to confirm the friendly and equal nature of bilateral relations between the two countries based on mutual respect, since there are great opportunities for joint action in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

The Turkmen president is also expected to meet with the leaders of large Italian companies. During the visit, a joint Turkmen-Italian forum will be held in the conference hall of the Rosa Grand Hotel in Milan. It is also planned to hold round tables and sign treaties and agreements in various areas.

The basis of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Italy is the fuel and energy, trade and economic, transport and communication and agro-industrial sectors.

Companies such as ENI, Valvitalia S.p.A, Pietro Fiorentini S.p.A, ProBusiness S.r.l, ETD European Technology Development S.r.l, G.E.I.E. EurAsia Med, Comair S.p.A., Chimec S.p.A., Maschio Gaspardo S.p.A., Marzoli, Helicopters Italia Unipersonale S.r.l. are active in Turkmenistan.

Italy ranks the third (in the first eight months of 2019) in the foreign trade turnover of Turkmenistan.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on June 9, 1992. Since December 2013, the Italian Embassy has been operating in Turkmenistan, and while the Embassy of Turkmenistan started operating in Italy in December 2016.

---

