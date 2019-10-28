By Trend

China's iron and steel industry reported business revenue growth of 8.9 percent year on year in the first eight months, official data showed, reports Trend referring to Xinhuanet.com.

Business revenue hit 5.58 trillion yuan (about 788.7 billion U.S. dollars) in the first eight months, according to a statement by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

From January to September, the output of cast iron reached 612 million tonnes, up 6.3 percent year on year and that of crude steel grew 8.4 percent from one year earlier to 748 million tonnes.

During the period, rolled steel output in the country climbed 10.6 percent year on year to 909 million tonnes.

Steel exports fell 5 percent to about 50.3 million tonnes, whereas imports saw a decrease of 12.2 percent to hit 8.75 million tonnes in the first three quarters.

