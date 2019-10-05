By Trend

The gross traffic of direct investments from France to Kazakhstan has exceeded $15 billion over the course of last 14 years, Trend reports with reference to the press office of prime minister of Kazakhstan.

This became known within the framework of the meetings of Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar with Philippe Martine, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France in Kazakhstan and Anatoly Nichkasov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Kazakhstan. Main aspects of bilateral cooperation, as well as prospects of further diplomatic relations strengthening were discussed during the meetings.

Thus, within the framework of the meeting with Philippe Martine, Roman Sklyar noted that today France is among Top-5 trading partners of Kazakhstan, one of the main investors into Kazakh economy, and the volume of trade turnover is displaying a positive dynamic of growth. The gross traffic of direct investments from France to Kazakhstan exceeded $15 billion over the course of last 14 years.

At the same time, during the meeting with Anatoly Nichkasov, the basis for the development of long-standing bilateral relations, relevant issues of cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union were noted. The parties also discussed preparations for the upcoming 15th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission (IPC) on trade and economic cooperation, scheduled for October 8-9, 2019 in Nur-Sultan city.

Within the framework of IPC, important issues in area of industrial cooperation and equipment supplies, cultural and humanitarian sphere, trade and economic relation between Kazakhstan and Belarus will be discussed.

Following the end of the meeting, parties agreed to maintain a positive vector for the development of good neighborly relations and to make every effort to strengthen them.

