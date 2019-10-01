By Trend

The Astana process guarantor nations, namely Russia, Iran and Turkey, will organize a high-level meeting on Syrian settlement in the Kazakh capital city Nur-Sultan soon, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The practice of international high-level meetings on Syria in the Astana-format will be continued," he said. "The next such meeting will be held in the Kazakh capital in the near future."

The Russian senior diplomat called for a broad international support to Syria’s constitutional committee. "We believe that all of us must be very careful about this intra-Syrian dialogue that is to begin in Geneva in late October," he stressed.

He warned against "attempts to interfere into the intra-Syrian dialogue and impose scenarios that are incompatible with their cultural, religious and ethnic traditions."

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the Security Council that the constitutional committee comprised of 150 nominees from the Syrian government, opposition and civil society would gather for its first meeting in Geneva on October 30.

Earlier, he said in an interview with TASS that representatives from the countries of both Astana format and the Small Group format (the United Kingdom, Germany, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and France) had been invited to the committee’s first meeting.

