By Trend

There are more than 7 million POS terminals with unidentified owners in Iran, the head of the Tax Inspection Department of the Iranian National Tax Administration (INTA) Hadi Khani told IRIB, Trend reports.

According to him, there are more than 500 million bank accounts in Iran.

Khani added that the usage of fake identities in banking creates major problems linked to tax evasion.

"Scrutiny of bank transactions shows that cases of tax evasion worth 240 trillion rials (app. $5.71 billion) have been identified for the past 3 years," he said.

The current population of Iran is estimated at 83 million people.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz