By Trend

Seventh Russian plane with components of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems has arrived in Turkey, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

It is reported that the 6th plane landed at the Murted (former Akinci) Air Base.

This plane delivering components of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems has already become the 3rd one to have landed today in Turkey.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the beginning of the deliveries to Turkey on July 12.

