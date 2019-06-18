By Trend

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published exchange rates that will be effective from June 17, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank.

The official dollar rate rose by 17.06 soums and amounted to 8,535.74 soums, the Central Bank reports.

In turn, the euro fell by 86.52 soums and amounted to 9,566 soums.

The dollar in Uzbekistan has been growing for the eighth week in a row.

The Central Bank can influence the level of demand and supply of foreign currency through monetary policy by restraining the growth of money supply and increasing the attractiveness of assets in national currency, read the message.

---

