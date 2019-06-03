By Trend

The prices of 22 foreign currencies have increased, while the prices of 13 other currencies have decreased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports on June 3 referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 46,977 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial 1 US dollar USD 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,140 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,093 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,431 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,807 1 Danish krone DKK 6,291 1 Indian rupee INR 605 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,014 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 28,639 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,829 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,358 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,120 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,508 1 South African rand ZAR 2,885 1 Turkish lira TRY 7,173 1 Russian ruble RUB 643 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,202 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,641 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,758 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,381 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 28 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 37,614 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,044 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,086 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,048 100 Thai bahts THB 133,295 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,575 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,977 100 Kazakh tenges KZT 10,972 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,092 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 1000 2,946 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 20,247 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,757 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,757 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,450 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 1 New Turkmen manat TMT 11,999

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 152,716 rials, and the price of $1 is 133,417 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 124,215 rials, and the price of $1 is 110,256 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 130,000-133,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 149,000-151,000 rials.

