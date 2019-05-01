By Trend

Stone City Energy company is negotiating with the Government of Uzbekistan on investing in the energy sector, Trend reports with reference to Uzbek media.

At the first stage, the amount of investment may be about $ 700 million.

As reported, Uzbek Ambassador to Belgium Dilyor Khakimov met with company representatives in Brussels. General Manager of Stone City Energy informed the Ambassador about the results of the visit to Tashkent and thanked the Embassy for the assistance in arranging meetings in Uzbekistan. The parties also discussed further steps and issues related to the implementation of the project.

