By Trend

Citizens of Turkey spent 2.5 billion liras with credit cards.on Feb. 14, 2019 (St. Valentine's Day), Trend reports referring to the country's Interbank Card Center.

Report noted that over the past five years, Turkish citizens have spent a total of 8.9 billion liras using credit cards on Feb. 14.

Most of the purchases made on Feb. 14 were done online.

Moreover, Turkish citizens spent 3.4 billion liras using credit cards on "Black Friday" on Nov. 23, 2018.

(1 USD = 5.3236 on Feb. 22)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz