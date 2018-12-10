By Trend

The State Assets Management Center under the State Committee of Uzbekistan on Assistance to Privatized Enterprises and Development of Competition and the American company United Investment Healthcare Group signed an agreement on the transfer of the Dori-Darmon pharmaceutical company to trust management for a period of five years, Trend reports referring to Uzbek media.

The document sets the legal basis for the new development strategy of the national pharmaceutical company Dori-Darmon to introduce modern management methods, exclusive information technologies, as well as an effective system for training specialists with the involvement of American pharmaceutical professionals.

Dori-Darmon includes eight joint-stock companies and six limited liability companies. There are about 2,000 drugstores and branch offices in the pharmacy chain of the company.

Recently, the company's financial position has been deteriorating sharply. In 11 months of 2018, the company’s debt to partners and banks reached 125.4 billion soums and 54 billion soums, respectively.

United Investment Healthcare Group has many years of experience in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, banking and finance. Pharmaceutical consulting company PRS Inc. (USA) is a partner of United Investment Healthcare Group in Uzbekistan.

