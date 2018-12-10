By Trend

The final voter turnout at the special parliamentary elections in Armenia by the end of the voting 20:00 Yerevan time) was only 48.63 percent, Armenian Central Election Commission chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said, Trend reports citing Armenian media sources.

"For the first time in the history of the country, the majority of voters ignored nationwide elections", he said.

"One million 260 thousand 840 voters out of 2 million 592 thousand 481 with voting rights came to the polls," said Mukuchyan.

---

