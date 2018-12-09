9 December 2018 14:28 (UTC+04:00)
220
By Trend
Voting has been suspended at a polling station 22/26, Loriysk, Armenia during the snap parliamentary election due to the lack of bulletins of the participant number 4 (block of the acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan "My step"), Trend reports citing Sputnik Armenia on Dec.9.
In addition, reportedly video surveillance cameras do not work at polling station 26/14 in Hrazdan, and at the polling station 13/2 in Ararat, an unknown person without a badge was in a cabin with an elderly person.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz