By Trend

Voting has been suspended at a polling station 22/26, Loriysk, Armenia during the snap parliamentary election due to the lack of bulletins of the participant number 4 (block of the acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan "My step"), Trend reports citing Sputnik Armenia on Dec.9.

In addition, reportedly video surveillance cameras do not work at polling station 26/14 in Hrazdan, and at the polling station 13/2 in Ararat, an unknown person without a badge was in a cabin with an elderly person.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz