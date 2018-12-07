By Trend

The Iranian minister of roads and urban development criticized the outflow of human capital, in particular from the country's aviation industry, due to US sanctions.

“Iran should prevent leaving the country's manpower, such as pilots,” the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development said on December 7, during the International Civil Aviation Day, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Our graduates are not trained to work for others," he said. “Aviation is one of the most important pillars of science and technology. And yet, specialists, who are highly educated, still don't have jobs," Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said.

Pointing out the importance of human capital in aviation, Eslami said that Iran should not allow its most valuable human resources, such as pilots, leave for various reasons, preferring serve somewhere else.

He went on to add that Iran must have a decisive policy on this matter.

Eslami also said that it is clear the US is trying to put up various barriers for Iran to prevent it from paths of progress.

