Turkmenistan has announced the concept of its presidency in the CIS, Trend reports citing the Turkmen government.

The priority objectives in the concept of Turkmenistan’s presidency in the CIS in 2019 are to strengthen trust among the countries, support stability and security, strengthen political and diplomatic interaction, increase the level of cooperation between the CIS and international organizations, including the UN and the OSCE, create conditions for intensifying trade and economic cooperation and integration into world economic relations.

The key areas of partnership among the CIS countries are energy, transport and communications.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov paid a working visit to St. Petersburg to attend the informal summit of the CIS heads of state.

