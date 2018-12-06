By Trend

The inauguration ceremony of president elect Salome Zurabishvili will be held in the eastern town of Telavi on 16 December, Trend reports referring to Agenda.ge.

President-elect Salome Zurabishvili says that it was her idea for the ceremony to be held in Telavi.

There are two reasons. First is that during my election campaign I promised the popularization of Georgia regions and the second is that Telavi residents did not vote for me and with this decision I want to show that I will be the president of each Georgian citizen-those who voted or did not vote for me,” Zurabishvili said.

Head of the Georgian government administration Kakha Kakhishvili will chair the commission tasked to organise the ceremony.

He stated that the existing decree which specifies the procedures for the inauguration ceremony was issued in 2001 and the document is no longer ‘relevant’.

Kakhishvili said that a new decree is being drafted in the government administration which will establish the procedure for the ceremony.

