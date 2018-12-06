By Trend

Over 60 projects are being implemented in Uzbekistan in electric power industry, coal mining industry, hydropower, chemical industry, air communication, railway transport using the government soft loans and commercial loans provided by China, Trend reported referring to Uzbek media.

The announcement was made by Jin Yulong, Commercial Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Uzbekistan.

"Twenty six years have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Uzbekistan. Thanks to the joint efforts of the two countries, bilateral relations have been developing rapidly... Over the past three years, China has been the first among Uzbekistan’s trade partners," Yulong said.

During the meeting with journalists, the counselor also touched upon the World Trade Organization (WTO) reform.

"At present, the reform of the WTO is in the center of attention of the international community. The reform is designed to strengthen the basic rules of the multilateral trading system and ensure the sustainable development of the global economy. On Nov. 23, the Chinese government put forward the "Position Paper of China on WTO Reform", which identified three basic principles and five proposals by China on the reform of the organization," Yulong said.

She stressed that the Chinese position is based on the resolute support of the multilateral trading system, the promise of protecting the stability and development of global trade and the economy, and promoting the economic development of all countries and peoples.



