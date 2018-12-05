By Trend

An Iranian lawmaker has indicated that Europe is trying to bring Iran out of isolation, after it got hit by the US sanctions.

“I believe that the Iran–Europe relations are being formed and it means the members of European Union have left side of the US in its quarrel with Iran,” Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh told ILNA, Trend reported.

It has been nearly seven months since the United States withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran. As sanctions began to bite, Iranian companies started laying off employees, and Iranian households are facing renewed hardships.

Iran has been patient, while it waits for Europe to devise its special purpose vehicle (SPV), a new entity intended to help Iran blunt the impact of US sanctions by making it possible for companies to trade with Iran, despite the fact that most international banks refuse to process payments to and from the country.

"The European countries and others are now waiting to see how the recent conflict between Iran and the United States would turn out, especially after US left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” Falahatpisheh added.

"Two issues: Saudi Arabia's conflict in Yemen and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has changed the global stands toward Saudi Arabia and led to the fall of the US alliance with the country that was supposed to confront Iran," he said.

"I believe, after these defeats, the Europeans and other countries understood that the US needs to change the isolation phase with Iran," he said.

---

