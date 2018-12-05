By Trend

Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan Zangeneh has underscored the importance of probing into the reasons behind Qatar withdrawal from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), IRNA reports.

Qatar is facing major problems caused by some oil producers, Zangeneh said, addressing the parliament energy commission meeting on Tuesday.

But Qatar is not among those oil producers, he said.

Earlier, Al Jazeera TV channel announced that Qatar plans to withdraw from OPEC.

Qatar will leave the organization from the beginning of January 2019, it said.

Meanwhile, a Qatari minister, speaking on condition of anonymity, has told Reuters the decision is in line with Doha's long-term strategy to improve its international role.

In the meantime, Iran's OPEC Governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili announced that the approximate loss suffered by the member states caused by the decreasing oil prices has been about nine billion dollar over the past three months.

Like some other members, Qatar is saddened by the disloyalty of the Joint OPEC-non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), he said.

---

