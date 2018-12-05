By Trend

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message urged all parties to be committed to the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, IRNA reported.

“Making a mockery of the UNSC won't obscure failure to fulfill obligations & to hold US to account over non-compliance. Esp when even US admits that UNSCR2231 does NOT prohibit Iran's deterrent capabilities. Rather than undermining 2231, better to work towards its adherence by all,” Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

Earlier Zarif condemned US hypocrisy in accusing Iran of breaching the UN Security Council resolution 2231.

“‘Surrealism’ is now the US' modus operandi in its foreign affairs: While itself violates UNSCR 2231—and even threatens to punish those who don't wish to violate it in abiding with illegal US sanctions—it now falsely accuses Iran of violating the very SAME resolution,” he said.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said 'Iran's missile program has a defensive nature and is designed according to the needs of the country.

Qasemi made the remarks in reaction to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who had claimed that Iran missile program violates UNSC Resolution 2231.

Qasemi added that it is patently absurd that the US is citing a resolution that not only have they themselves violated by quitting it illegally and unilaterally, but they also encouraged others to violate it; or, if they follow it, the US will punish them with sanctions.

---

