Turkey’s income from taxation of vehicles and the use of roads and bridges in October 2018 amounted to 152.394 million Turkish liras, the General Directorate of Highways of Turkey (Karayolları Genel Mudurlugu) told Trend.

The state body noted that the income from the taxation of the use of road bridges in October exceeded 41.384 million Turkish liras, and the amount of taxes for the use of roads exceeded 111 million Turkish liras.

"Over the reporting period, more than 39.713 million vehicles passed through roads and bridges," the state agency stated.

The state agency noted that in January-October 2018, Turkey’s income from the taxation of vehicles and from the fees for the use of roads and bridges amounted to 1.34 billion Turkish liras.

"In the ten months of this year, more than 393.023 million units of vehicles passed through roads and bridges," the General Directorate of Highways of Turkey stated.

The official exchange rate for Dec. 4 is 5.1906 TRY/USD.

