By Trend

The number of vehicles registered in Turkey decreased by 15.7 percent in October 2018 compared to the same period of 2017, amounting to 22,818,544, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) said in a message.

The message noted that 54.2 percent accounted for sedan cars, 16.4 percent for vans and trucks, 14.1 percent for motorcycles, 8.2 percent for tractors, and 7.1 percent for other vehicles.

In October 2018, 38,119 new vehicles were registered in Turkey, the message said.

By the end of 2017, the number of registered vehicles in Turkey was 22.2 million, which is 5.4 percent more than in 2016.

Turkey ranks sixth in Europe in car production. Models of Ford, FIAT, Renault, Toyota, Honda, Opel, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and MAN are currently assembled in Turkey.

Moreover, Turkey manufactures local brands of buses, such as BMC, Temsa and Otokar.

