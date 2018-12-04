By Trend

Georgia has exported 8,595 tonnes of mandarins this year as of 3 December 2018, announces Georgia’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment Protection, Agenda.ge reports.

Taking into account the fact that this year is a very rich and high quality citrus harvest, exports are also proceeding actively”, the ministry said.

Georgian mandarins were mainly exported to Russia, Ukraine, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Latvia.

The price of mandarins varies from 0.40 GEL to 0.70 GEL.

The government of Georgia is subsidising the cost of mandarins as a way to support fruit growers and processing companies.

