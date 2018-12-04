By Trend

The Dushanbe mayor’s office has decided to reduce the number of fixed-route taxis (minivans) in the Tajik capital in order to remove traffic jams in the city, news.tj reports.

The number of fixed-route taxis has been reduced on route # 11 (School # 61 – Balkh Bazaar); they have been replaced with buses, an source official at the Dushanbe mayor’s office told Asia-Plus today morning.

Besides, the number of fixed-route taxis has been reduced on routes ## 10 (Tajik Institute of Physical Training – Pakhtakor Neighborhood) and 2 (Eastern Passenger Terminal – Southern Passenger Terminal). Buses now run along these routes.

The number of fixed-route taxis has been reduced on route # 33 (Julius Fučík Street – Southern Passenger Terminal) as well. However, bus service has not yet been launched along this route.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz