By Trend

In the first eight months of the current Iranian year (started March 21), exports of Iran's Razavi Khorasan Province increased by 40 percent compared to the previous year, the acting governor general of the province, Ghorban Mirzaei, said, IRNA reported.

He noted that despite problems, exports of the province reached 1.919 million tons or $1.697 billion.

Meanwhile, imports of Razavi Khorasan amounted to 170,000 tons or $231 million, he added.

Thus, imports, compared to the same period of the previous Iranian year, decreased 12 percent in terms of weight, but increased 0.1 percent in terms of value.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz