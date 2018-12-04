By Trend

Trade balance between Iran and Oman increased in favor of Iran during the first seven months of the current Iranian year (started March 21), Iranian Students' News Agency reported referring to Abbas Badalkhani, Iran's commercial attache in Oman.

Citing Iran Customs Administration (ICA) statistics, Badalkhani noted that the trade turnover between Iran and Oman reached $870 million in the first seven months of the current Iranian year.

For comparison, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $577 million in the same period of the previous year, he added.

The trade turnover between the two countries is expected to double compared to the previous Iranian year, he said.

--

