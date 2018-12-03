By Trend

The European Union will follow Iranians' rights from the economic benefits of the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Austrian envoy to Tehran said, IRNA reports.

Stefan Scholz made the remarks Monday in a meeting with economic activists in Hamedan Province.

He vowed making efforts for developing cooperation between the EU and Iran.

Thanks to its effects on the Middle East and the Europe, Iran is of importance for the world.

He also referred to the location of Hamedan which is on the Silk Road path and its influence on Europe and the Middle East.

Austria is willing to set up small- and medium-sized enterprises, to maintain green tourism, cultural cooperation and to develop private sector in Hamedan, Scholz said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to Austria readiness for transferring economic experiences to Iran.

He stressed the fact that Austria is standing by Iran as a partner and is attempting to promote private economy in Iran.

