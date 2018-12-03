By Trend

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will be effective from Dec. 4, Uzbek media reported.

The US dollar continues to grow. The US currency increased by 15.65 soums and rose above the psychological mark of 8,300 soums. Starting tomorrow, $1 will cost 8,314.85 soums.

The European currency lost in value this week. The Euro fell to 9408.25 soums, down by 3.4 soums compared with last week.

The Russian ruble also fell slightly. Its cost decreased by 1.54 soums and amounted to 123.85 soums.

(8299.20 UZS = 1 USD on Dec. 3)

