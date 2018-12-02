By Trend

For the first time in 2017-2018 sugar beets have been planted on a 35-hectare-area near Sahand dam, director of the agriculture organization of Hashtrood county of East Azerbaijan Province Majid Ahmadi said in an interview with IRNA.

Farmers have harvested 1,800 tons of sugar beet this Iranian year, Ahmadi said.

He said a new method was used to prevent water leakage on a 10 hectare area.

One kilo of sugar beet is purchased at 3,500 rials (approximately $0.08) from farmers, Ahmadi added.

Approximately 85,000 hectares account for sown areas, 5,000 hectares of which account for gardens, he said.

About 230,000 tons of agricultural products are produced in Hashtrood.

The main crop is wheat. There are 57,000 inhabitants in Hashtrood. Hashtrood is located 120 kilometers south-east of Tabriz, the center of the East Azerbaijan Province.

---

