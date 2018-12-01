By Trend

The European Union is ready to continue work in supporting Kyrgyzstan in using the opportunities of the GSP+ status, EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian told at a meeting with journalists, kabar.kg reports.

Discussion of actions and plans concerning this issue, as he said, took place at a meeting with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov, and further the dialogue will continue with Prime Minister Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziyev.

Burian said that the process of using this system involves a process of raising product standards. He added that the Union intends to help in this regard through its programs so that standards, especially those of agricultural products, will be raised and meet the standards that can open access to its market.

The EU Special Representative for Central Asia also noted that the second issue to be addressed is the procedure for obtaining certification for export products, and this problem concerns the entire region.

He said that It is very important that the imported goods receive this certification and it is affordable. The Union had a conversation about laboratories, expert training of personnel. Burian stated they understand that sometimes entrepreneurs have to go to Turkey or send products for certification to other countries.

Burian added that the points voiced by him will be further discussed at a meeting of the the EU-Kyrgyz Republic Cooperation Council on 10 December this year.

The EU Representative noted that It there is already deep understanding of what needs to be done in order for this system to work and bring concrete results. As it is known, recently the volume of export of Kyrgyz goods to the European market has increased almost threefold, and an aspiration in the near future is to increase the turnover to 1 billion euros. This is quite possible, and the GSP+ system will contribute to it.

In addition, such effect in bilateral relations will help Kyrgyzstan to diversify the country's economy and achieve competitiveness in the external market.

Kyrgyzstan received the GSP+ status (Generalised scheme of preferences) in January 2016. It allows to export more than 6 thousand items of goods to the European market on a duty-free basis. Previously, customs duty for Kyrgyz exporters was 14.6% for some types of fruits and vegetables and 5-9% for clothing.

