By Trend

Uzbektelecom will remove the “up to” prefix in its internet tariffs and will provide the guaranteed declared speed, Uzbek media reported citing Uzbektelecom’s Head of Sales and Service Development Department Alisher Zufarov.

“Uzbektelecom guarantees the connection speed stated in the description of the tariff plans for those who choose the company as their provider. From Dec. 1, 2018, we will introduce new unlimited guaranteed tariff plans. For the first time in Uzbekistan, unlimited guaranteed internet at a speed of 2 megabits per second will cost 88,000 soums per month, which is more than twice cheaper than the previous similar tariff plan. Now 1 Mbps is 1 Mbps,” Zufarov said.

According to him, in order to achieve such figures, the company upgraded the International Packet Switching Center (IPSC) complexes, increasing their total capacity 10 times from 110 Gbps to 1,200 Gbps of consolidated traffic.

Zufarov also added that in Dec. 2018, the price for 1 Mbps for operators and providers will be 85,000 soums (currently, 169 459 soums).

Earlier, Zufarov also said that Uzbektelecom officially contacted Facebook and YouTube with a proposal for joint cooperation and plans to work with them to solve problems with access to these services.

