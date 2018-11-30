By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The speakers of the parliaments of Iran and Turkey stressed the need to achieve a trade turnover between the two countries of up to $ 30 billion, Iranian media reported.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and his Turkish counterpart Binali Yıldırım made it at a meeting on the sidelines of the Eleventh General Assembly of Asian Parliaments, on November 29.

Larijani called Turkey an important trading partner of Iran in the region.

He noted that the U.S. approach to using dollar as a cold weapon against regional countries made them think about using their national currencies in their transactions.

The speaker of the Turkish parliament, for his part, said that the U.S.’s behavior towards the countries of the region is unacceptable because it creates problems for the countries of the region in their trade and financial operations.

The 11th session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly begins on November 29 in Istanbul and will be held over three days with the participation of 23 Asian countries.

The most important goal of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly is the formation of the Asian Parliament, which has so far held 10 meetings of the General Assembly with the aim of creating an area of interaction and cooperation among Asian countries.

By the end of 2017, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $10.8 billion. Turkish exports to Iran last year amounted to $ 3.3 billion, imports - $ 7.5 billion.

Turkey mainly exports boilers, equipment, including energy, cars, tractors, bicycles, motorcycles, synthetic and artificial staple fibers to Iran. Turkey from Iran mainly imports fuel, mineral oils, bituminous materials, mineral wax, plastic products, tin and products from it.

Turkey and Iran reached an agreement on switching to settlements in national currencies in 2018.

The use of Turkish lira and Iranian rials in bilateral trade between Iran and Turkey was approved, this will be done through the banks of the two countries.

