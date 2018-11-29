By Trend

South Korean Yoshin Engineering Corporation is interested in the implementation of a project for the construction of the Aktobe-Makat highway in Kazakhstan with a length of 455 kilometers, Kazakh media reported.

Vice-President of the company Kim Keng Ho said this at a meeting with the governor of Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region Berdibek Saparbayev during the latter’s working visit to South Korea.

During the meeting, the issues of Yoshin’s participation in the design and construction of various facilities in the Kazakh region were discussed.

"Aktobe is the largest city in the west of Kazakhstan. We think that this is a very promising region, we could participate in construction and urban planning," Kim Keng Ho said.

Saparbayev also met with Dong Hyun Koh, President of the Korean Dong Il Highvill construction company, which is a leader in the house construction sector in South Korea and has been operating in the Kazakh market since 2004.

"The need of the population of Aktobe region in spacious and comfortable apartments is growing. Therefore, we began to attract large construction companies operating in Kazakhstan to the region. We would like to see you among them," Saparbayev said.

Dong Hyun Koh, in turn, confirmed his interest in expanding partnership with the regions of Kazakhstan. The decision on cooperation will be made after a detailed analysis of the housing market of Aktobe region.

---

