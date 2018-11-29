By Trend

Turkish citizens spent 3.4 billion lira via credit cards during “Black Friday” traditional sales season, which started on November 23, 2018, the Turkish Interbank Card Center said in a message.

Reportedly, this amount is 38 percent more than that spent by Turkish citizens last Black Friday in 2017.

"On November 23, Turkish citizens used 2 million credit cards for purchases," the message said.

One out of every three credit cards was used for online purchases.

"Online payments on November 23, 2018 increased by 68 percent compared to the same day in 2017," the message said.

Around 40 percent of purchases via credit cards on Black Friday account for Turkey’s Igdir province.

"On November 23, 2018, 36 percent accounted for payment for goods via credit cards in Istanbul," the message said.

(5.2461 TRY = 1 USD on Nov. 28)

---

