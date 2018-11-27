By Trend

The candidacy of Turkey’s former defense minister Nihat Zeybekci has been nominated for the post of the head of municipality in Izmir province, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported Nov. 27.

Erdogan also noted that the candidacy of Turkey’s former minister of the environment and urban planning Mehmet Ozhaseki was nominated for the post of the head of Ankara municipality.

The municipal election in Turkey will be held on March 31, 2019.

The persons who intend to nominate their candidacy for municipal election must be registered in the Supreme Election Council of Turkey (YSK) before December 1, 2018.

The municipal election in Turkey is held every five years.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz