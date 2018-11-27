By Trend

Iran's proposal to establish a joint venture will be reviewed and the country's transport infrastructure development will be supported, the Chairman of the International Union of Railways (UIC) Regional Assembly for the Middle East Isa Apaydin said on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

At the 22nd meeting of the UIC Regional Assembly for the Middle East, Saeed Mohammadzadeh, the managing director of Iran's railways, proposed to form a joint railroad venture with the member states.

In an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) in the Iranian central city of Isfahan, Isa Apaydın said, 'The proposal should be examined carefully and we will review it at the next meeting held in Jordan in May.'

Referring to Iran's efforts to develop rail transport network, Apaydın said, 'Iran has major plans to develop rail infrastructure and we will support its plans in this regard.'

Apaydın who is also the managing director of Turkish railways went on to say Turkish railway does its utmost to cooperate with the regional countries, including Iran, and it has the longest railway network with Iran.

'We plan to make arrangement to connect Iran's railway to Turkey's Van Province and we will make efforts to connect Iran's railway network to other Turkish cities as well,' Apaydın added.

He went on to say goods transported to Europe have to pass through Iran, therefore this country enjoys a unique position in transit of goods.

The three-day meeting kicked off on Monday morning with the aim of expanding cooperation between the member states.

Iran, Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Oman, Qatar and the UAE are the member states of the union.

