By Trend

The UAE is interested in joint projects with Kazakhstan in the aerospace industry based on the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakh media reported.

This was noted at the meeting of the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nahyan.

The parties discussed the investment project to modernize the Gagarin Start launch complex and the launch of spacecraft on Soyuz-2 launch vehicles.

The meeting also noted the great potential for Kazakhstan-UAE cooperation in the field of energy. Thus, a joint project company has been created on the polyethylene production project, which is implemented jointly with Borealis company. Currently, a feasibility study is underway. The estimated capacity of the project is 1.25 million tons of polyethylene, and the cost is $6.5 billion.

The UAE minister also confirmed his country’s interest in the project to produce polypropylene in the Atyrau region of Kazakhstan. The estimated project capacity is 500,000 tons of polypropylene, and its cost is $2.6 billion.

