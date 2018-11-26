By Trend

Militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group shelled a military unit from mortars on the Turkish-Iranian border in the Igdir province, Turkish media reported Nov. 26.

After that, a shootout began between the terrorists and the Turkish servicemen.

One soldier was injured, according to the report.

On Nov. 15, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stated that from early 2018, 87,838 operations have been carried out against the PKK terrorist organization in Turkey.

Soylu noted that 289 PKK terrorists were killed during the operations carried out in Turkey.

The minister also noted that in 2017, the PKK terrorists planned 965 attacks, while this figure dropped to 677 in 2018.

"In 2017, 380 PKK terrorists and in 2018, 343 terrorists surrendered to Turkish law enforcement agencies," Soylu said.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

