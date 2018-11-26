By Trend

The weighted average US dollar rate in the morning session of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on Nov. 26 amounted to 370.3 tenge, Kazakh media reported.

Thus, the national currency of Kazakhstan has depreciated by 4.05 tenge against the US dollar compared to the morning session of Nov. 23 (366.25 tenge per US dollar).

At today's morning trading session of the US dollar, the minimum rate was 368.9 tenge per US dollar and the maximum rate was 371.05 tenge, while the closing rate was 370.6 tenge per dollar.