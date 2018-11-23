By Trend

The economic relations between Iran and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region is inseparable, Samal Abdulrahman, Head of the Kurdistan Region's Customs said, IRNA reports.

Samal made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Consular General in Erbil Morteza Ebadi on Friday.

During the meeting both sides discussed customs issues between Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

They also stressed the importance of facilitating trade and increasing volume of commercial exchanges.

Samal also underlined the importance of establishing trade with Iran.

Describing Iranian economy as the one with immense potential, he said that Iran is able to overcome sanctions.

Meanwhile, Ebadi referred to considerable growth in exports during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

Iranians have paid more attention to their capacities and potentials in sanctions era, he added.

---

